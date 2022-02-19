HARTFORD — Keller, Inc. announced Friday that it has been chosen as the general contractor by Timlin’s Furniture and Mattress to do an addition and remodel on its store at 5980 Highway 60.
According to Project Manager Scott Lausten, he still has to meet with his team next week to finalize dates and specifics, but expects construction to begin by the end of March or early April.
The addition will be done on the west side of the building to add more room for additional inventory for the showroom, Lausten said. The remodel will include two new bathrooms for the store and a “street facade to give the building more presence from the street,” he added.
Lausten said he won’t know for certain when construction will wrap up until he meets with his team next week, but thought the project be completed between the end of July and early August.
Keller, Inc. had signed the contract with Timlin’s Furniture & Mattress last year in July, but wasn’t able to announce the news until today because of a lengthy approval and finance process, according to Lausten.