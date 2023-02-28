Kettle Moraine Bowl to close Wednesday

SLINGER — Kettle Moraine Bowl in Slinger announced that it will be closing down on March 1 after nearly 44 years of serving the community.
Kettle Moraine Bowl, 1021 E. Commerce Blvd., opened on April 6, 1979.
In a social media post, the Kesten family, who owns and runs the bowling alley, said they would miss their extended family of community patrons.
Over the years, Kettle Moraine Bowl has been host to many community and personal events, including weddings, receptions, baby showers, bowling and cribbage tournaments, gun shows and more.
“It’s an emotional time,” said Amy Kesten, who runs Kettle Moraine Bowl along with her husband Tom and their son.
“I met my husband here,” said Amy. “We got married here. Our kids grew up here. We met a lot of nice people here over the years, and are still friends with a lot of nice people.”
Tom’s parents, Fred and Judy, literally built the building that houses Kettle Moraine Bowling, over 44 years ago.
“They broke ground,” said Amy. “They did everything.”
Fred and Judy ran the business while raising a family for many years. Tom and Amy took over operations around 10 years ago, after Judy retired, according to Amy. Fred passed away almost seven years ago. Judy is now 87 years old.
“It’s something we’ve been planning on,” said Amy about the closure, even as she acknowledged all the memories her family has formed at the business over the years. “It’s very hard work.”
Amy said that the scheduled gun show for this coming weekend at Kettle Moraine Bowl has moved to Hartford Town Hall.
“We’re thankful for all the customers who have patroned us,” said Amy. “We’re sorry that it’s not going to keep going.”