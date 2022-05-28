KEWASKUM — The Village Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to take up a proposal for a hotel feasibility study, to look into whether the Kewaskum community could support a hotel and if so, what sort.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. “Discussion and possible action on hotel feasibility study” is the only item for discussion on the agenda. In the packet for the meeting, there is a proposal for the study from Brenda Patek of Patek Hospitality Consultants.
“All I’ve seen of development, in Kewaskum and around Kewaskum, has led me to believe we are next in line for possible hotel development,” Village Administrator Adam Gitter said.
Gitter said staff do not expect the study, if it moves forward, to recommend a large-scale hotel.
According to the proposal from Patek, the study will consider a 14-acre site along Highway 45 that the village currently controls. In evaluating that site, the purpose of the study will be to “identify potential market demand for the subject hotel including a discussion on the market and proposed site, supply and demand analysis, recommendations on the type of property best suited for the market, a five-year estimate of occupancy and average daily rate, and a statement of estimated annual operating results, which could be used by a hotel developer to obtain financing, a franchise or management agreement.”
Gitter said Patek has extensive experience in hotel feasibility, with many contacts throughout the hospitality industry. He noted Patek executed the hotel study done for downtown West Bend several years ago, which resulted in a new hotel adjacent to the downtown.
The proposal highlighted site analysis, area review of the market, primary research of demand, market and other items were listed as tasks that will be performed within the study. Patek’s proposal also included introduction of hotel companies and developers suited to whatever type of hotel the study finds feasible for Kewaskum.
The hotel study, under the proposal, would be for a fee of $8,000, with possible further charges if the village requested additional services beyond the inclusions of the proposal.
The meeting will be available for viewing online through the Zoom platform. The meeting will be accessible at the link https://zoom.us/ j/94456370493?pwd=R2IyLzN1SkZD eHlTZ3RQLzVhNnRvQT09, with the meeting ID 944 5637 0493, and passcode i01vRK.