KEWASKUM — A new storage facility business is set to come to Kewaskum, as the site plan for Re-Con Specialist Storage passed the Plan Commission this week.
The Plan Commission met on Tuesday and took up the site plan for the new storage facility planned for the property at 700 Prospect Drive.
“They moved to approve the plans as laid out,” Village Administrator Adam Gitter said Thursday.
Gitter said the approval was conditional, contingent on the developer finishing some work on slope grading for a section of the property. He said village engineering will clear the final details of that, after which the Plan Commission’s approval for the site plan will be in effect.
According to the site plan, submitted by project developer Ed Duquaine, the storage facility will include three buildings on the 2.148-acre property. Building one will be 40 feet deep and 300 feet long, with 15 units marked on the plan document. That building is laid out lengthwise from east to west along the southern edge of the property.
Building two will be 40 feet by 280 feet, according to the plan, with 13 units marked on the site plan. The building will be oriented the same way as the first building, to the north across the middle of the property.
The third building was shown on the site plan near the northern property line, to be 40 feet deep by 140 feet long. The plan document showed 7 units marked out in that building.
According to information included with the site plan, Duquaine plans to begin site work for the new Re-Con Specialist Storage this summer, in mid-July. From that time through September, the project is scheduled to work on site grading, storm sewer and beginning pavement work, including preparing the pads for the buildings.
In October, site plan information indicated, the developer will be completing seeding and soil work.