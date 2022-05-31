KEWASKUM — The village is moving forward with its downtown redevelopment plan, working to create and review a plan to revitalize and support the downtown area.
The village began initial work on the redevelopment plan in February, procuring funding and hiring the firm Vandewalle and Associates to assist the village in the planning efforts. The village received $32,000 in county funding for the downtown plan through Washington County Brownfields Assessment Fund, and the village provided an $8,000, 20% match to that funding.
Now, the plan is underway. The Plan Commission last week received an update on the process, as planning efforts have begun and a timeline has been established. According to information shared at the Plan Commission meeting, community site visits occurred this month to provide base knowledge to build downtown plans upon.
Later this week, the redevelopment plan will go to the new Kewaskum Community Investment Committee, which will serve as the steering committee for the Main Street and downtown revitalization efforts.
“That’s the committee that’s going to look at our community as a whole, to see how we’re investing in the community and bringing investment into the community,” Kewaskum Village Administrator Adam Gitter said.
Moving forward, Vandewalle and village staff are expected to engage in stakeholder interviews in June, as well as identifying buildings and sites for analysis and re-use planning.
A community visioning workshop is planned for early July to gain community input on plans, after which Vandewalle is expected to work with village staff through July and August to create a draft downtown redevelopment for Plan Commission review.
During August and September, a second draft is scheduled for development, and an open house for public information is planned. According to the project schedule, completion of the Main Street and downtown revitalization plan, with Village Board review and approval, is expected in October.
According to a scope of work document provided by Vandewalle in February, “The Main Street Revitalization Plan will address crucial topics such as leveraging the Village Hall/Library/Police Department project, potential for catalytic projects, reuse/ redevelopment potential of specific properties, methods of driving redevelopment on private properties, public realm improvements, improved parking, bicycle/pedestrian connectivity to other destinations in Village and economic benefit for the Village.”