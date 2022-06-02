KEWASKUM — Amanda Strassburg, AIFD, CFD has been working in flower shops for over 20 years. Currently, she owns Consider the Lilies in West Bend, but come next fall she will be running two flower shops now that she owns Kewaskum Floral.
“I’m really excited to build upon the tradition that Kewaskum Floral has built over the past 70 years, and to really kind of add my own design spin to it,” said Strassburg.
Strassburg, Washington County’s only AIFD credentialed floral designer, said that she will be keeping the name of Kewaskum Floral despite having her own flower shop in West Bend that she has been running for the past five years.
However, she will be putting her own spin on floral designs.
As a AIFD credentialed floral design artist Strassburg has to take classes to stay current with new trends in floral design and is excited to bring that flair to Kewaskum.
According to Strassburg, she has had a near lifelong love of working with flowers and floral design after having worked in a flower shop since high school.
“I would say that my love has always been in the local flower shop and getting to know the local community,” said Strassburg. “Kewaskum ... is a really fantastic and close-knit community, and I’m really looking forward to that as well.”
Strassburg added that it isn’t just getting to know the local community, but getting to know individuals in the community that she really enjoys.
“People send flowers for a variety of reasons, occasions and events. The best thing about being a local brick-and-mortar florist is that I get to know my clients through all sorts of life events,” said Strassburg.
From weddings to births, graduations and memorials Strassburg said she cherishes being able to be a part of different life events for customers.
“Getting to be a part of that and getting to know these families in all of these fabulous milestones that we all celebrate is really an honor,” said Strassburg.
Strassburg said that they are working on updating the building and ordering new inventory for Kewaskum Floral. She added people should look out for information on Facebook about when Kewaskum Floral will be open again.
According to Strassburg, there will be a few soft opening throughout the summer, and that there will be a grand re-opening in fall in downtown Kewaskum.
“The downtown Kewaskum area is a fantastic area,” said Strassburg. “I love all the different events they’re planning and hosting. Just getting to be a part of that is just really exciting.”