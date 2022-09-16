KEWASKUM — A hotel study that came in for the village of Kewaskum this month found that the community does not have the demand to support a hotel throughout the year.
The Village Board approved commissioning a hotel study this summer. Brenda Patek of Patek Hospitality Consultants analyzed Kewaskum, its market and whether the demand existed to support a hotel.
That study came in last week with the conclusion that local business owners were very positive about Kewaskum and its direction, but that those businesses do not currently produce the kind of travel demand that would support a hotel.
“However, our biggest concern regarding hotel development in the market is the lack of weekday demand. Business travelers typically generate demand on Monday through Thursday nights, while leisure travel or social group travel typically occurs on weekends, Friday and Saturday nights,” according to the study’s final report from Patek.
The report said that there was some weekend demand, for tourism-related establishments like Sunburst or the Foundry 45 venue, but not the type of local business travel that creates weekday demand.
The study also noted the village’s close proximity to West Bend and the number of hotels already established that are close to the Kewaskum community.
Kewaskum Village Administrator Adam Gitter said the Village Board took the news in stride and moved on to what the village can work on to keep moving forward.
Tax district, Kettle Moraine to get attention
Gitter said the village is going to be working on promoting development in its Tax Incremental Finance District (TID) #3. The district was set up to promote development and assist the village in paying back the debts from another TID that had not performed as well as originally expected.
He said the village also had a great community resource in the Kettle Moraine and being a gateway to the Kettle Moraine, and they would focus on how that can benefit the community.
“We just found out we have a lot of work to do,” Gitter said.
“It doesn’t really matter what the news is … as much as what the reality is, so we can take action,” Gitter added.
The study considered a 14acre parcel controlled by the village as a potential site, according to information shared this summer when the study began. The site for hotel development was in TID #3.