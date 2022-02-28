KEWASKUM — The village is about to embark on a planning effort to redevelop and revitalize the downtown area, including planning for a new municipal complex.
The Washington County Site Redevelopment Steering Committee met on Thursday, and took up “the Village of Kewaskum downtown redevelopment plan request utilizing the Washington County Brownfields Assessment Fund” on its agenda. According to documents and Village Administrator Adam Gitter, Kewaskum requested $32,000 for a downtown planning effort. The village will pay $8,000 as well, for a total of $40,000.
The county committee approved the measure to release funds for the project unanimously.
“EDWC (Economic Development Washington County) spoke highly of the project, and called it catalytic,” Gitter said afterward.
Kewaskum will be entering a contract with Vandewalle and Associates to create the Main Street Revitalization Plan. Gitter said the downtown planning project was already approved within Kewaskum’s budget process for 2022, so now that the funding has come through, the planning effort can proceed.
“The Main Street Revitalization Plan will address crucial topics such as leveraging the Village Hall/Library/Police Department project, potential for catalytic projects, reuse/redevelopment potential of specific properties, methods of driving redevelopment on private properties, public realm improvements, improved parking, bicycle/pedestrian connectivity to other destinations in Village and economic benefit for the Village,” according to a scope of work document from Vandewalle.
The Vandewalle document stated they will draft a plan for the entire downtown area using stakeholder interviews, analysis of all the sites within the area to provide reuse and rehabilitation recommendations, community workshop discussion and other information gathering methods.
“Kewaskum is entering a new age of planning great things for the downtown,” Gitter said.
The plan for a new municipal building will be factored into the Main Street redevelopment efforts. The village has been in discussion for several years on a new shared facility for the Village Hall, Police Department and the library. Gitter said Kewaskum’s investment in planning, designing and constructing such a new facility are part of their commitment to the broader downtown efforts.
“We’re totally invested in this,” Gitter said.
The $8,000 the village will pay is a 20-percent match to the county’s funding. The $40,000 price tag for Vandewalle to complete the Main Street Revitalization Plan is a lump sum payment for the entire project. While the Vandewalle proposal included various optional tasks that could be added for additional cost, Gitter said the village is currently not interested in those additions.
“For $8,000 (in village funds), we’re getting a lot,” he said.