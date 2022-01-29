MADISON — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, issued a statement regarding growing government barriers that he says are preventing growth and opportunity in the private sector.
“I believe that lack of competition will cost Wisconsin businesses and consumers. The most important aspect of a free market economy is competition. It is a cornerstone of capitalism and incentivizes good business practices. Unfortunately, the second tier of the alcohol industry has become increasingly uncompetitive because of a continued government protection,” he said.
“That is why I am currently drafting legislation that would eliminate the requirement that a brewer can only give one beer wholesaler exclusive distribution rights for a brand in a designated sales territory and allow brewers to have multiple distributors in an agreed upon sales territory. It also eliminates the requirement for exclusive designated sales territories for self-distribution by craft breweries.
His statement continues, “I am also working on another piece of legislation which would allow smaller wineries and liquor manufacturers to self-distribute up to a certain amount, which brings them in line with the same authority craft breweries are already provided under current law. As it currently stands, wineries and liquor manufacturers are not allowed to self-distribute at all.
“I am looking for the support of my colleagues and the growing small businesses across the state for this anti-government monopoly legislation. I also look forward to working on future legislation that will no doubt further a pro-business agenda.”