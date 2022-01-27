Kyle, Rachel Zwieg named 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers

NEENAH – The Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) program announced Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia were selected as the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers during the 68th Annual Awards Weekend, Jan. 21–22.
The Zwiegs are the sixth generation of a dairy and crop farm business that’s been operating since 1856. Kyle credits his family and the many mentors along the way who helped shaped his ag career, encourage his thirst for knowledge, and hone his farming and business skills.
“I didn’t do this alone, and I am grateful to my family and many mentors along the way, who continue to help me,” said Kyle Zwieg.
With an eye to the future, the farm has significantly moved forward on new ideas over the past decade. They adopted robotic milking technology in 2020 and are committed to cow comfort and increased dairy efficiencies.
Conservation-minded, the Zwiegs embraced a 100% no-till cropping system in 2010 and strives to try new techniques such as aerial seeding of cover crops into standing corn and soybeans. They are active in their local farmer-led watershed group, in their community and in telling ag’s story.
Kyle and Rachel Zwieg have three children, Theodore, Landon and Logan, and were sponsored by Lakeshore Farm Management, Universal Cooperative Association, Compeer Financial, Fink Trucking Service LLC, Deer Run Seeds and Vita Plus.
“Today’s farmer is an entrepreneur in a complex agribusiness,” said Cindy Matton, Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer organization. “Farmers must understand all aspects of farming and business, as well as be involved in their community. It’s not only fitting for farmers to be honored for their achievements — it’s essential. Congratulations to all our finalists. You are making a difference.”
Kyle Zwieg is a former Daily News reporter.