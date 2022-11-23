Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties

GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England.
Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup.
There are not exactly a lot of choices in Washington County for fans of soccer to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team play in a party atmosphere. But Old Germantown, a brewery, sausage maker and café at W148-N12696 Pleasant View Drive in Germantown, is fashioning itself as the go-to destination for that purpose during this World Cup.
“It’s more fun with others,” said Scott Sommers, owner and operator. “The World Cup is one of those events that only happens once every four years. And when it does, it’s a pretty big deal for the teams that have qualified to play. Of course, the United States has qualified, so that’s big for us to support.”
Sommers says Old Germantown is hosting these watch parties to introduce patrons to international sausage flavors and to serve the growing soccer community in the area.
“It’s just nice to support a local company like Old Germantown,” said Jason Borchard, a local resident watching the game with friends. “A lot of our friends came out. It’s just nice to be out here as a group and cheer the U.S. team on.”
Old Germantown kicked things off on Monday at 1 p.m. with a watch party for the U.S. game against Wales. That contest ended in a draw of 1–1 after Wales tied the match in the 82nd minute. But the fans attending Old Germantown still enjoyed drinks, specialty sausages, and an upbeat atmosphere.
In addition to the communal fan experience, people attending Old Germantown watch parties this World Cup can look forward to food and drink specials during each game. For each, the restaurant is serving a different U.S. sausage and pairing it against the national pride sausage of the opposing team.
“The unique thing about watching a game at Old Germantown is the sausages that we make and the ability to match a sausage we make with a team that is playing,” said Sommers.
On Monday Sommers pitted a Welsh poor man’s sausage made with cheese and bread crumbs against the United States Cajun andouille. Friday’s game against England will feature bangers and mash, a traditional English sausage platter, paired against the U.S. beef hot link.
Old Germantown is also doing the same thing with beers on tap. For Friday’s game, the bar will offer a special English ale and a Wisconsin ale. Patrons can get a taste of each country playing, said Sommers.
When asked if Old Germantown will continue showing World Cup games if the U.S. gets eliminated, Sommers smiled.
“The U.S. is going to stay,” he said. “So we’re going to stay as a watch party.”
Old Germantown will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 25 for the U.S. vs. England game that kicks off at 1 p.m.