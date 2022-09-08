Local Collective changes policy after teenage shoplifting incidents

HARTFORD — The Local Collective announced on Wednesday that persons under 18 will no longer be able to shop in the store without adult supervision, after the store experienced its seventh shoplifting incident by teenagers this summer on Tuesday.
“The last time it happened it kind of just sat in me, like, do I need to change the policy. Some of the kids that were coming in the shop mentioned that they weren’t allowed to go into Shindigs, because there was a group of them,” said The Local Collective Owner Kayla Gerard. “I felt like I wasn’t the only business going through something like that, and I really started contemplating what I was going to do. After [Tuesday] I was so sick to my stomach over it, I just knew I had to put that in place.”
On Tuesday, three teenage girls walked into The Local Collective and took over $140 worth of items that included earrings, pendants, a ring and a bracelet, according to Gerard.
Gerard was able to catch the girls on camera, and posted the video and stills of the shoplifters on the store’s Facebook page.
Four of the items were returned by one of the girls and her mother on Wednesday morning, though the bracelet and potentially a few more items are still missing. According to Gerard, they are waiting for the other items to be returned before they decide whether they will file charges against the girls.
“As of right now we are unsure [if we will file charges], because there might still be a few things missing,” said Gerard. “She did forget to bring in a bracelet that she mentioned that she had taken and forgot about ... So we still want to talk to the police before we make any final decision on what we want to do, and see if any of the other girls fess up to stealing, because we are probably missing a couple more things.”
Gerard said her store has experienced 10 to 11 shoplifting incidents since they opened in August 2017, with seven of them this summer alone.
“We only had three thefts prior to this, and I know what’s in my shop,” said Gerard. “I move stuff around everyday. Here or there I will find something small missing, but it always turns up. So far, only one person has not been caught, which I think was about a month ago. A girl came in and stole a few things, and nobody has identified her yet, nobody has come forward.”
Aside from the increase in shoplifting incidents, there has also been “bizarre” things done by teenagers in the store that have led to Gerard instituting the new policy, she said.
“We had, this is going to sound really bizarre, but a three-way makeout session in our backroom on the tables. It was really uncomfortable,” said Gerard. “They would just come in and hang out, and hang out at my back tables for like an hour at a time. One day I was just like this is weird, and I was looking at the cameras and saw some really crazy stuff happening back there. As they came down the steps I told them this isn’t a place to come and hang out, you need to buy something or you need to leave.”
This led to Gerard putting up “no loitering” signs in the back room near the tables.
Additionally, she said that many teenage customers have been disrespectful while in the store.
“We also had groups of [teens] come in flippingoff our cameras, twerking and making TikTok videos, and just disrupting my customers and the store,” said Gerard. “They were all super loud and obnoxious. Just very disrespectful.”
“As a community I think that we are all working together trying to protect our downtown, and to raise awareness that parents need to really pay attention to what their kids are doing. And to talk to them about the consequences of stealing and being just overall disrespectful. I think a lot of the other community members are very tired of it, and as I talked to the police officer he said that they also have had many reports over the last year, which seems more than usual. I think we’re all at the point where we really want to see something done about it, so that it doesn’t keep happening.”