Local tobacco shop owners, employees divided on tobacco age

WEST BEND — On May 25, 2021, 11 Wisconsin state senators introduced Wisconsin Senate Bill 355, in regards to raising the legal age for sale, purchase and possession of cigarettes, nicotine and tobacco products, as well as vapor products, from 18 to 21. Former President Donald Trump signed a federal law on Dec. 20, 2019 that raised the minimum age required to purchase, possess and sell tobacco, nicotine and vapor products from 18 to 21. However, in Wisconsin, legislation pertaining to these regulations in order for law enforcement to enforce the age requirement has yet to pass. The state Assembly and state Senate have yet to vote on this legislation.
The federal law has created a lack of consistency for local tobacco shop owners in Waukesha and Washington counties. Some cities are choosing to follow federal regulations while others aren’t.
“It would be easier if the law was the same across the board,” said Tracy Kinski, owner of Let’s Roll Tobacco & Liquor in Waukesha.
Kinski also said she feels that “vaping in schools has become not only a distraction, but a serious health care issue. Moving the purchase age to 21 will go a long way in keeping these products out of the high schools and give law enforcement the ability to address it among school-age students.”
When Kinski was 16 years old, she started smoking, as it was legal.
“If the minimum age was 21, then I may have never picked up cigarettes,” she said.
In contrast, Joe Koski, an employee of West Bend Vapor, believes everything was fine before the federal law raising the legal age to 21 was passed.
“There wouldn’t have been a lack of consistency if the legal age wasn’t raised to 21 in the first place,” said Koski. “If you are old enough to go and serve in the military, then you should be old enough to buy a cigarette.”
In addition, the lack of consistent guidelines from county to county has taken away support for local business.
“18-year-olds now travel farther to shops where they can buy these products, taking away from local businesses,” said Koski.
Let’s Roll Tobacco & Liquor and West Bend Vapor are following the minimum 21-year-old minimum age federal law.