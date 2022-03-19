GERMANTOWN — Apple Works Winery is set to expand its outdoor space for winery-goers, as it received approvals this week to build an outdoor shelter.
Kevin Behnke, owner of Apple Works Winery at W179-N12536 Fond du Lac Ave., went to the Germantown Plan Commission last week for approval of site development and building plans to add 600 square feet of outdoor patio space to the business.
“In 2013, the Village Board issued a conditional use permit for the operation of a winery at the subject property. The application included a tasting room, which is existing, and a 432-square-foot outdoor patio, which was constructed in 2013,” Germantown’s Associate Planner Emily Zandt said.
Apple Works’ original conditional use permit carried a condition that the business would need to come back to the Plan Commission for approval to build any expansion of the outdoor patio area, according to Zandt. On Monday, the commission gave unanimous approval to those design, so Apple Works Winery can proceed with project.
This month is the second time Behnke has proposed expanding the patio. In 2020, he came to the Plan Commission seeking an amendment to the conditional use permit for the winery to add an event venue to the winery’s operations. That application included plans to restore a building for events, add parking and the expansion of the patio.
“Although the conditional use permit (for the event venue) was not approved, the applicant would still like to move forward with expanding the outdoor patio space, which includes construction of the cedar shelter,” Zandt said last week.
The plan approved now includes a 20-foot by 30-foot cedar shelter, which will be constructed with a black metal roof on supports, according to the Plan Commission’s meeting packet. The sides of the shelter will be open.
The shelter will be 14 feet tall, according to discussion, and will be installed over a poured concrete pad. Zandt said the concrete has already been poured. It is northwest of the winery and tasting room building, near the existing patio.
The Plan Commission approved the plan without questioning it.