Loving LEGOs

WEST BEND — Twenty-two-year-old Zach Zuleger is bringing his childhood dream to downtown West Bend with the opening of Wapi Bricks, a brand-new store exclusively featuring LEGO products.
The store will offer hundreds of mini-figures and LEGO sets from nearly every theme, both new and retired. Customers can fill their bags with the LEGO sets of their choice and visit the mini-figure building table for a more personalized experience.
Zuleger said his passion for LEGOs began as a child when he received sets for his birthday and Christmas. He loved finding new pieces and adding mini-figures to his expanding collection, but when it came time to pay for college, he decided it was time to part ways with some of his unique acquisitions. Selling LEGOs proved to be rather lucrative for Zuleger, and he quickly realized the potential the market provided. It was at this moment that Wapi Bricks was born.
The name Wapi Bricks was a unique combination of market research and family favorites. Zuleger said he noticed a lot of brands have two-syllable names, and that sparked an idea for him. He asked his little brother to think of his favorite thing while he thought of his own. The brothers chose “watermelon” and “pizza” respectively, taking the first syllable of each word to create “Wapi” Bricks.
Wapi Bricks quickly gained traction, boasting an impressive 1,600 online sales and 207,000 TikTok followers. With such significant success, Zuleger considered opening a physical storefront, but it wasn’t until his senior year of college that he decided to take the leap.
Zuleger recalls a class in which the professor had the students watch motivational speeches from Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Each speaker talked about how people thought they were crazy to pursue such out-of-the-box ideas, but they persevered. Schwarzenegger’s speech particularly caught Zuleger’s attention, and he said it was then that he decided to change his post-graduation plan from becoming an engineer to selling LEGOs full time.
A lifelong West Bend resident, Zuleger said opening his store downtown felt like a natural fit.
“The people in West Bend are incredibly kind and friendly. One of my favorite moments was at Maxwell Street Days last summer when Mayor [Chris] Jenkins came to my booth and took a selfie with me! Downtown West Bend is becoming a trendy place, and I wanted to be a part of the excitement,” said Zuleger.
He says Wapi Bricks will bring something fun and different to West Bend, and he is confident his store will have something for everyone. “Wapi Bricks will be an awesome new store for adult LEGO fans, while also providing another fun stop for a younger audience. LEGO is for people of all ages, and they make great gifts. This will be a unique experience for everyone who stops by.”
Asked about his secret to success, Zuleger emphasized hard work and a stable support system.
“Make sure it is your dream or else you will lose the desire to keep up with all the work necessary to make your business happen. You also need encouragement along the way. I wouldn’t be where I am now without the help and support from my family and friends.”
Wapi Bricks’ soft opening is scheduled for today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with a grand opening happening early this summer.