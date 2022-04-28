GERMANTOWN — A proposal for major development in Germantown has returned to the village’s Plan Commission with changes, and will again in the future as the commission is refining how they would like to see a potential residential-industrial development at Lannon Road and County Line Road.
Developers from Fiduciary Real Estate and the Dickman Group went to the Plan Commission in Germantown for the second time this week to discuss a concept that would include more than 300 residential apartments and several industrial buildings across 89 acres. It is only a concept consultation at this time, with no action or approvals scheduled.
“We’ve been busy working to adjust the plans to many of the comments that were made (at the March meeting),” Tony Derosa of Fiduciary said. “We’re known for bringing a highest-end product to the communities we develop in,” Derosa added.
Several notable changes to the plan were presented at Monday’s Plan Commission meeting. Derosa presented on the 320-unit residential apartment part of the concept, and Sam Dickman Sr. of the Dickman Group spoke regarding four industrial buildings that would total 574,000 square feet, if the plan goes forward.
A 7-acre site for a gas station- convenience store was eliminated from the plan, based on Plan Commission and resident comments last month. The apartment buildings – 16 buildings including 20 units each – were reorganized to include the additional space for a somewhat lower density of 9.7 units per acre, rather than the original concept with 12 units per acre.
There was significant public comment on the proposal during the meeting, with residents speaking against the concept over concerns about traffic, light and noise from the development, how the school system would be affected by the population increase in Germantown and other concerns about the impact of such a large development on the surrounding neighborhoods.
Some commissioners expressed similar concerns, emphasizing the potential issues with 24-hour truck traffic to and from the industrial component of the plan, the density of the residential component and other impacts.
According to Village Administrator Steve Kreklow, the commission’s final direction to the developers was for another concept version, considering lower density housing options, repositioning the industrial areas further from County Line Road to mitigate noise and light concerns and with greater traffic analysis, to evaluate impact to County Line Road and how access to the development might be controlled.
“They (the developers) wrapped it up with ‘let us take this feedback, and see if we can modify the proposal to meet the concerns of the village,’” Kreklow said.
Dickman and Derosa were generally open to feedback during the meeting, and said they would work on improving the concept to the village’s requirements; Kreklow said they are expected to return with an updated concept, but the timeline of that is not yet know.
If the developers continue working on the project and it moves forward, actual development would require several actions and approvals through the Plan Commission, including a 2020 Land Use Plan map amendment; planned development district and rezoning applications; a certified survey map; and site plan approval for the development, with separate plans for site development and building of each component.