WEST BEND — Manitou Americas announced that Shawmut Equipment has become a new Manitou Dealer.
According to the release, Shawmut Equipment, which operates in the New England market, will now be offering the Manitou MHT Heavy Capacity & MRT Rotating Telehandler product lines.
'It is with great pleasure that I welcome Shawmut Equipment to the Manitou dealer channel,” said Scott McGuigan, managing director for Manitou’s eastern region, in the release. “Shawmut Equipment is a third generation, family-owned company now representing the Manitou Rotating and Heavy Capacity Telehandler lines in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Shawmut’s dedicated sales staff and factory trained technicians will be a tremendous asset to our customer base in the New England area. We are fortunate to add such a strong and successful dealer to our network.”
Shawmut Equipment was founded in 1957 by George O’Connell, and initially operated as a crane distributor in the Connecticut and Western Massachusetts area before expanding up to Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.
“Shawmut Equipment is excited to become a dealer for Manitou telehandlers, the industry leader in manufacturing material handling equipment. Manitou telehandlers are a great, natural fit for our company,” said Vice President of Shawmut Equipment Joseph Vergon in the release. “The Manitou product line will be an excellent compliment to our existing equipment lines, giving us an opportunity to serve new customers and explore new markets. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Manitou.”
