JACKSON — The new Maple Fields subdivision, which as proposed will add about 100 homes to the village, is moving forward with a developer’s agreement on the first stage of construction.
The developer’s agreement — used to set forth the obligations and guarantees of each the developer and the village in the project — was approved by the Plan Commission a week ago. The Plan Commission is an advisory body, so its action is a recommendation to the Village Board.
“The Plan Commission recommended Village Board approval of the Maple Fields Phase I Development Agreement. The Village Board will meet on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and review the recommendation,” Village Administrator Jen Keller said this week.
The preliminary plat for the subdivision as a whole was approved by the Plan Commission and Village Board in December. The plat shows 100 total lots for about 76 acres, on the west side of Maple Road, south of Sherman Road and Western Avenue.
The developers agreement sets forth that the developer, Neumann Developments, is responsible for costs of development and maintenance of the site; will reimburse the village for any village expenses related to design review, inspection, engineering and other fees related to the development; that the developer is liable for any damage to village streets due to construction; and that the developer will meet relevant village standards and requirements for the subdivision, among other items.
“Developer intends to develop the property as a hundred (100) lot residential subdivision with two outlots. Phase 1 contains thirty-five( 35) single-family residential lots. The property will be developed with municipal sewer and water provided by the village,” according to the agreement document.
A schedule submitted to the Plan Commission last week showed the developer plans to begin site work this month, and proceed with the site work, grading, utility installation and other needed items throughout 2022 and into early 2023.
The plat for the entire subdivision shows a new road called Maple Fields Boulevard coming west off of Maple Road, which will connect to another new road called Maple Fields Circle, entirely within the subdivision to be constructed.
On the south end of Maple Field Circle, once it is constructed, more new road is planned to extent west and connect with East Gate Drive, where it already exists in another subdivision. Most of the home lots will be on the new circle road and along East Gate Drive, though five lots are planned for a small cul-de-sac in the northwest corner of the 76 acre area.
A plat document showing the phasing planned by Neumann Developments showed Phase 1 will cover the north half of the development, including the small cul-de-sac and the north end of Maple Fields Circle.
Phase two, to be completed at some point in the future, would include the extension of East Gate Drive and the adjacent lots. Phase three would include the remainder of Maple Field Circle in the southeast corner of the development area.