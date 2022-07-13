WEST BEND — Looking to expand their offerings and meet the growing demand for their food, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar is moving to a new location.
Taking the space formerly occupied by 228 Tap House on Main Street, the bar and restaurant will have a much larger kitchen and access to its adjacent event venue. While the exact date is uncertain, owner Jeremy Hahn expects to be fully operational within two weeks under the same name, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar.
For 6th Avenue, the move will both increase capacity to serve and make their restaurant more accessible for guests.
“The new kitchen is about five times the size, so that alone was a huge factor in moving. The other main factor was the stairs. The old location was not handicapped accessible,” said Hahn. “The new venue, once we get a new deck plan approved, will have a ramp for easy access.”
In addition to the restaurant space, 6th Avenue is looking to capitalize on the event venue included with the 228 location.
“We will have a lot of events planned,” noted Hahn. “We are still working on things, but a comedy night, a magician night, trivia night, those are all things we can do … the possibilities are endless.”
Hahn said 6th Avenue enjoys being part of the dining experience in West Bend, while offering something a little different for the community.
“Honestly, West Bend, especially downtown, has a ton of amazing restaurants, with a wide variety of things to try. There are not any real BBQ places around … it's hard to find BBQ around here.”
While staples such as barbecue ribs and smoked brisket will remain on the menu, there will be a wider selection coming to 6th Avenue. New additions will include fish frys and fried chicken. Their famous bloody Marys will continue to appear on the weekends.
6th Avenue is scheduled to receive its liquor license on July 11th. Once they are able to purchase alcohol and have it stocked, they plan to begin operations at 228 Main St.