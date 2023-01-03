RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/ inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision.
The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items on the meeting agenda for discussion and action, the first of which is the plan of operation for Belshire Brewing Company.
According to information included in the Plan Commission packet, Belshire intends to operate at 1923 Highway 175, in the former space of Two Brothers Winery in a multitenant building. A report from Village Administrator Jim Healy indicated it is a micro-brewery.
“While the term ‘micro-brewery’ was originally coined in relation to the size of breweries — outfits producing less than 15,000 beer barrels annually — it gradually became a term to reflect an alternative attitude and approach to brewing along with the experimentation of complex flavors coupled with sommelier-like customer service,” Healy noted in his memo on the business.
According to information submitted for the business, it plans to operate from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The business will produce beers and sell them in a taproom within the business. They expect to have between 20 and 50 customers per business day, with between 10 and 20 vehicles each day.
Healy’s report noted that the site has limited parking, but staff believes the parking will be adequate based on the size and space of the business. They plan to have up to five part-time employees and no full-time employees.
The plan of operation for Belshire Brewing Company was submitted by Keith Pomerenke.
The Plan Commission’s second action item for Thursday’s meeting will be review of a plan of operations for Advanced Measurement Technologies, to do business at 3010 Helsan Drive.
Advanced Measurement Technologies is a contract measurement and inspection service. They “specialize in Initial Sample Inspection reports and First Article Inspection reports of vendor components,” Healy wrote in a memo on the business plan.
The plan of operation indicated the business plans to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with two full-time and two part-time employees and little to no customer traffic.
The Plan Commission this week will further take action on a final plat for Monches Highlands Subdivision, which plat includes 19 residential lots to be made along with open space and four outlots on about 59 acres. The land is off Monches Road.
The final action item is a preliminary discussion on a proposed coffee trailer business. The concept is that a business, Lavender and Honey Coffee Co., will operate out of a trailer, from which they will provide specialty coffee drinks and light pastry options.
Information in the packet indicated they plan to operate spring through fall during morning hours only, on the property of of Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub. The trailer would also be available for special events in and around Richfield, as it would be mobile.
The discussion is preliminary only, and that business would not receive any formal applications until a later time when a more complete application is made. A report from Healy stated the prospective business owner is seeking feedback on the plan, and if there are any issues that would prevent it moving forward in Richfield.