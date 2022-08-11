WEST BEND — Milwaukee Tool held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for their new $55 million, 95,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in West Bend on Wednesday.
“It’s amazing, it’s exciting, you can just feel the enthusiasm in the air. It’s a huge investment and economic development, obviously here for the value of the property, but also for jobs and workforce development,” said West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins.
“It’s awesome. We’re so proud of Milwaukee Tool and thankful that they’re here in West Bend,” said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “We’re appreciative of their vision for the future, and the fact that they could have chosen anywhere, but they chose to establish their tool production here in West Bend.”
The new facility will be Milwaukee Tool’s first to manufacture hand tools in the United States, according to Milwaukee Tool group president Steve Richman.
The facility is also the first tenant of West Bend’s new manufacturing center. “We’re super excited about the opportunity here in West Bend,” said Milwaukee Tool CFO Ty Staviski. “As we take a look at the growth and productivity solutions that we’re being able to develop, to be able to do those here in the U.S. is big for us.”
Richman added that this facility is the result of Milwaukee Tool’s relentless focus on the user, which has led to the company opening seven new facilities, including this one, in recent years.
Milwaukee Tool Hand Tools, Storage & PPE President Time Albrecht echoed that sentiment when describing the specific tools that will be made at the facility.
According to Albrecht, Milwaukee Tool has listened for years to individuals and industry partners working in plumbing, electrical and mechanical related jobs. They recognized that people working in those areas often made their own modifications to the tools they were using. They launched several new tool designs to try and fill that market and increase the utility and safety of hand tools in 2010.
At the West Bend facility, workers will be manufacturing pliers and screwdrivers at first. But as time goes on, the number of products will increase.
The facility will employ 150 workers to start, and there are plans for potential expansion in the future that could double the size of the facility and number of employees, according to Albrecht. Expansion will be based on what users want and need, he added.
“The fact that there they already got 150 people up and running, and they’re ready to hire more and expand is only a huge win for the city of West Bend,” said Jenkins.
“We’ll have to take a look at it and see how the growth continues,” said Staviski. “But the productivity solutions that we’re developing and putting out into the market, along with our partners, we expect to see that growth continue. Especially on the hand tools, storage and PPE side. That’s going to give us the ability to expand this building in the future.”
Besides investing in this new facility and providing jobs in the area, Milwaukee Tool is also investing in the West Bend community. During the city’s upcoming Germanfest, Milwaukee Tool employees will be bartending and donating their proceeds to Habitat for Humanity, according to Albrecht.
“They’re already helping, as we heard today, with Habitat for Humanity, and they donate a bunch of tools their way,” said Shambeau. “It’s really an awesome community partner to have in town.”