RICHFIELD — The village of Richfield has a new residential development coming in, as the Village Board is slated to approve the final plat and other items for the planned Monches Highlands subdivision.
The Richfield Village Board will meet today at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. On the agenda under discussion and action items, the first three items are related to the Monches Highlands subdivision: the final plat, deed restrictions for the development and the storm water management agreement for the subdivision.
Monches Highlands was originally proposed at the concept level in 2021; since then, it has gone through a number of reviews and steps to receive approvals necessary before actual development can occur. It is planned for land off Monches Road, between the Monches Heights and McKenna Kanes developments.
“The subdivision is a conservation subdivision consistent with the RS-1b provisions in the village’s zoning code,” according to a report from Richfield Administrator Jim Healy to the Village Board.
The final plat for Monches Highlands, as it will be presented tonight, showed 19 residential lots and four outlots to be formed on about 59 acres. The lots will range in size between 54,450 square feet and 76,230 square feet — or 1.25 to 1.75 acres —with most lots sized at either 54,450 or 65,340 square feet.
The final plat is the last item needed under state rules to allow the division of property into lots for development. The Richfield Village Board will take up a Plan Commission recommendation that the plat be approved with conditions; the conditions are largely related to other items that need to be approved in concert with the plat for development to proceed.
The other items to be considered for the new development are deed restrictions, which are documents that detail the rules and limitations for how properties can be used, and the stormwater maintenance agreement for the subdivision. That agreement sets forth the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the subdivision’s stormwater facilities.
The Village Board is scheduled to take up several other items at tonight’s meeting:
■ Changes to the village’s ordinance code to allow additional “temporary support banners” at youth baseball fields in village parks. Currently, the village allows nine per field, according to a board memo; the Richfield Youth Baseball Softball Association petitioned for the banners in 2011, to allow for sponsorship opportunities at the fields to support youth sports.
The change to be considered tonight is to allow two more on outfield fences and one on backstop fences.
■ The purchase of a new, stainless steel dump body for the village’s new Chevy Silverado 3500. The truck was reserved in 2022 for purchase and delivery this year at $39,235 according to a memo; the dump body to be installed on the truck this year will be $18,880 from Casper’s Truck Equipment, if the Village Board approves the bid.
■ An update on the hiring process for the administrator services coordinator position. Particular information was not included in the meeting packet.