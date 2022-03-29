JACKSON — Morning Star Lutheran Church has begun construction on an early childhood center as well as an addition to its elementary school at N171W20131 Highland Road. An official groundbreaking service will take place Sunday, April 3 at 11:45 a.m.
The addition of approximately 15,000 square feet will provide additional classroom space, as well as a dedicated STEM and art space, for its existing K-3 to eighth grade programming.
This new educational space will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year in August.
The congregation has been planning to build and open an early childhood center since it began researching the project in 2015. The congregation commissioned a study of the Jackson community, which defined the need for child care services in the community. The early childhood center is expected to open in January 2023 for children from infants to four years old.
Mrs. Kirsten Duin will direct the early childhood program.
Members of the community may track the construction progress or opening and enrollment news for the school and the new early childhood program by following the Morning Star Facebook page at www.facebook. com/MStarWELS.
Morning Star Lutheran Church and School has been operating at its current site in Jackson since it was founded in June of 1995. The church currently has 985 members and school enrollment is at 130 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade and 30 children in its K-3 and K-4 program.
Morning Star is affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and participates in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.