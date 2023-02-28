Motis Brands closes on loan for Germantown building that will create 23 new jobs

GERMANTOWN — Germantown-based Motis Brands Inc. secured a $600,000 loan on Friday from Economic Development Washington County for constructing their new building in Germantown that will house their manufacturing “Center of Excellence,” scheduled to open in May.
The new building project will combine operations of two of Motis Brands product lines, Pier of d'Nort and Heavy-Duty Ramps, and create 23 new welding and materials handling jobs, according to Motis.
David Buslee is the director of strategic projects for Motis Brands.
“Washington County has been a good partner in the growth of the business,” said Buslee. “And it's that support that has led us to put together a larger facility, so we can continue to grow and expand our manufacturing presence within the county.”
The construction has been underway for a while now, and Motis Brands plans to be operating in the new space by May 2023, according to Buslee.
The new facility is located at W210N12975 Gateway Xing, , off Holy Hill Road.
Washington County Board Chair Jeff Schleif and Senior Director of Business Finance at EDWC Sherry Saiki were present for the presentation of the loan check to Motis Brands CFO Kurt Kappeler.
“We're certainly happy to be able to support Motis Brands and their growth projects in Germantown and in Washington County,” said Saiki.
Economic Development Washington County (EDWC) offers financing options for organizations expanding their business in or relocating to Washington County.
Headquartered in Germantown, Motis Brands designs, develops and distribute a collection of industry brands related to loading and hauling automotive vehicles, including Race Ramps, Heavy Duty Ramps and Black Widow.