National Exchange Bank & Trust celebrates Ruch’s 35 years with bank

WEST BEND — National Exchange Bank & Trust announced that West Bend resident Lori Ruch celebrated her 35th anniversary with the bank on Sunday.
According to the release, Ruch started as an account services representative with the bank in 1987.
She went on to become an account services supervisor, operations manager and vice president of operations before her current role of vice president of compliance.
Ruch, a Campbellsport native, oversees compliance, bank secrecy act and internal audit functions in her current role, according to the release.
Before arriving at National Exchange Bank & Trust, Ruch worked in the banking industry for eight years.