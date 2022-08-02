WEST BEND — The Barton House has received its liquor license, allowing the new establishment to proceed with opening up for business in the Barton area.
The West Bend Common Council met Monday, during which they approved granting a non-reserve liquor license to the Barton House, 1800 Barton Ave. The business owners plan to open in the former Longbranch Saloon location, according to its license application.
“The recommendation from the Licensing Board was for Barton House,” West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins said.
There were two applications for the non-reserve license: the Barton House, and Oaken Hogg, which is preparing to open where Schottz was located at 271 S. Main St. As only one non-reserve license was available, the Licensing Board and Common Council had to select which establishment would receive it.
“I was advised by our attorney that we also need to add just additional reasoning to our recommendation,” Jenkins said, “so I would say, in our discussions, promoting economic development outside of downtown is the primary reason. And helping Barton out is good too.”
Non-reserve liquor licenses are limited in quantity for each municipality under state regulations, based on a municipality’s population. According to a report from West Bend Deputy Chief Clerk Kasie Miller to the Licensing Board, which met immediately before the Common Council Monday, the non-reserve license granted this week became available when the business Schottz, 271 S. Main St., surrendered it earlier this summer.
“The benefits to holding a regular license is the elimination of the Reserve License $10,000 fee, and the ability to transfer the license to another location in the city,” Miller wrote in the memo.
In Miller’s report to the Licensing Board, she also noted that the applicant for Oaken Hogg indicated they would pursue a reserve license, if the non-reserve was not granted to them.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council approved a resolution for fund appropriate from insurance payments to the city’s taxi outlay account.
“The resolution you have before you, it’s basically setting up the policy and procedure when the city would receive insurance settlements for vehicles that are totaled in an accident from our provider insurance company, that allows us to receive those funds and appropriate it to the outlay account for new vehicles,” Public Works Director Doug Neumann said.
With the policy, any monies from insurance, if a taxi is damaged or totaled, will be transferred into the account for new vehicle purchases.
The Common Council Monday also approved a secondhand article and jewelry dealer license for an event to be held at Koehn and Koehn Jewelers.