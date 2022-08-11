New LEGO store location

WEST BEND — Wapi Bricks, a local business specializing in LEGO products, is expanding its operation. The store, which opened in late March, is more than doubling its square footage mere months after opening in the Centrum Building. Capitalizing on commercial space available on Main Street, Wapi Bricks will be reopening at 822 S. Main St. this Saturday, August 13th. West Bend residents may remember this location as the former home of Hobby Knights Family Center.
Owner Zach Zuleger said a larger location had always been a dream for him, but it did not take long for this dream to become a reality.
“One month into owning Wapi Bricks, I was approached by Dr. Chad Tamez about partnering up and taking the store to the next level,” he said. “I was intrigued by the opportunity, so we continued to meet and discuss the possibilities. We met up in his LEGO room a couple of times, and I was very impressed with the collection he had. I knew that if we combined our collections, we could open up one of the best LEGO stores in the country.”
Zuleger said his partnership with Tamez has given him the opportunity to grow the store, expand his community presence, and increase his inventory.
“It has been an absolute pleasure partnering with Chad. We share the same passion and have a similar vision,” he said. “He provided the additional inventory and funds required to take Wapi Bricks to the next level. He also has many connections that have helped Wapi Bricks grow from a business standpoint.”
With increased square footage, Zuleger said, the store is eager to serve the community with birthday party packages. Each party package includes free time to build and explore the store, LEGO-themed challenges, and an area for cake and gift openings. Gift cards will also be available for purchase.
According to Zuleger, the inventory available at the new location will please any LEGO fan and prove to be a must-see destination for enthusiasts.
“Our shopping experience will be a one stop shop for all LEGO fans; we carry a massive selection of sealed and used sets that are new or retired! We also have a massive pick-a-brick wall, dump tables of LEGO parts organized by color, and display cases full of minifigures. Additionally, we have a live shopping experience through the app Whatnot. We do mystery box games there, as well as live auctions for awesome LEGO sets and minifigures. Make sure to follow @wapi_bricks on Whatnot for exclusive access to these sales.”
Wapi Bricks will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. To celebrate, the store will be giving away a $400 LEGO Set, the UCS Republic Gunship. Those who cannot make it in person are invited to participate on the Whatnot app. You can also use the invite link to get $10.00 towards your first purchase (https://whatnot.com/invite/wapibricks).
With his five-year goal already behind him, Zuleger says he intends to keep growing.
“Three months ago, my five year goal was to own a massive LEGO store,” he said. “Only three months later, that goal was accomplished with the help of Chad. My five year goal now would be to open up a new Wapi Bricks store somewhere in the United States. Who knows though?...maybe we will have multiple locations open by then.”