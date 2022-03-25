NEWBURG — Although spring is still struggling to break free of winter’s fleeting grasp, Caleb Trainor is focused on warm summer weather. The West Bend native and veteran organic farmer is running a new operation at a familiar site.
Trainor is the founding director of Winterspring, an organic garden and community supported agriculture (CSA) development on the 6-acre farm he co-managed for Wellspring, a nonprofit education and wellness center, for the past five years.
Now in its 40th year of operation, the Wellspring Board of Directors decided to move the organization’s focus in a new direction. While community-supported agriculture and access to locally grown produce is important to the organization, it is no longer one of its key activities, the board said in a statement on its website. However, Wellspring will assist Trainor and Winterspring by allowing it to operate as an incubator farm, meaning operations will continue on the same property and will have access some of Wellspring’s resources and equipment.
Trainor sees the arrangement as a welcome way to make locally grown food available at a time when food scarcity is an ever-increasing issue.
“This will allow us to immediately do things that would have taken years or might never have been possible if we needed to develop and build everything on our own from scratch,” Trainor said.
In addition to using Wellspring’s tilled fields and hoop houses, the Winterspring staff has plans for additional facilities, including year-round greenhouses and a larger variety of produce.
“There is so much potential for us and for the community,” Trainor said. “I am beyond excited about what the future will hold.”
For now, Winterspring continues to sell produce on the Ozaukee Area REKO Ring, an online farmers market facilitated from a Facebook group. Members network with local, smallscale farmers and place orders for pick up from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the parking lot of the former ShopKo, 1771 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton. Produce is also sold at the Port Washington Winter Market and the West Bend Farmers Market.
From June through October, people can participate in the CSA by buying produce shares that are delivered on a weekly or biweekly basis. A 20-week plan including weekly delivery of a three-quarters bushel box of 12 to 18 seasonal vegetables suitable for households of three to five people costs $650 per share. Smaller and less frequent packages are also available. Pick-up locations are throughout Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties. For additional information or to sign up, visit winterspringcsa.com.
Being part of the food supply chain is as exciting as it is satisfying, Trainor said.
“We have a wonderful local farming community,” he said. “We work together to meet the needs, support one another, and teach people where food comes from. We are so fortunate to be surrounded by farmers who grow and raise a great variety of things. It is very possible to eat entire meals without having to rely on a chain grocery store. To me, that is very exciting.”
What’s in the name?
When Caleb Trainor was establishing a farm at Wellspring, 4382 Hickory Road, Newburg, he wanted a name that was both familiar and meaningful. His solution? Winterspring. Not only does Winterspring sound a lot like Wellspring, but it represents an actual phenomenon on the site. Winter springs are groundwater-fed springs that flow throughout the year, regardless of cold temperatures.