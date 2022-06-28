WEST BEND — The city has another slate of new businesses coming to town, as Dunham’s Sports, Ross Dress for Less and Old Navy have all been announced as new retailers going into the former Boston Store and Office Max building on Paradise Drive.
The city released a statement last week announcing that the three stores would be coming to the retail complex on Paradise Drive.
“We’re really excited about this developer coming to town, continuing to make West Bend a commercial hub in the area,” City Administrator Jay Shambeau said. Shambeau noted that the redevelopment of the building and its vacant units will add to the city’s tax base and the local economy, which benefits everyone in the community.
According to development information, Dunham’s Sports will occupy 41,000 square feet where Boston Store used to be; Ross Dress for Less will move into the 13,000-squarefoot space where Office Max has been and Old Navy will be in the 5,000-squarefoot space west of that.
“They hope to be up and running by the end of the year, ideally for holiday shopping,” Shambeau said.
Jimmy Rosen of the real estate development firm Somerstone said he is working with the city to re-tenant the building, through the developers cannot speak to specific tenants at this time. He said they are working toward occupancy of the spaces to be open for business in fall, or possibly spring depending on various factors.
“We’re really grateful to be working with West Bend,” Rosen said.
“We’re excited, and it’s been a really great partnership,” he added.
According to information from the city, some remodeling work in the building is already occurring. Shambeau said there are some types of work and demolition within a building that do not require any permitting.
Shambeau said the project is expected to come to the Plan Commission soon for the permits that are needed for the new stores, but the developers have been preparing with whatever work they can do now to move the project forward.
“This project is another exciting redevelopment win for the community,” West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins said. “Thank you to the developer for choosing to invest in West Bend, collaborating with city staff, and securing an outstanding mix of retailers.”
According to a building layout of the location shared by the city, there is still 20,000 square feet of space available in the multitenant complex, at the south end of what was Boston Store.