WEST BEND — A new salon is all set to come to the Barton area of West Bend, as the Plan Commission of the city has approved the permit and site plan required for a vacant lot to be developed into the new business.
The proposal for a new salon to be constructed at the corner of Barton Avenue and Jefferson Street was brought by Kym Immel, who had a conditional use permit and a site plan acted upon by the city Plan Commission at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
“They were both approved as per the staff recommendations … Essentially, it was approved as presented,” Director of Development Mark Piotrowicz said.
The plan presented was for a 1,620-square-foot building to be constructed at that 0.21-acre property which will house the salon. The parcel is zoned B-5, neighborhood office and service business.
The salon plan included nine stylist chairs in the building, with a peak of four stylists working in a shift.
Staff memos from West Bend Business and Development Planner James Reinke to the Plan Commission stated the business’s typical hours of operation would be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays.
Piotrowicz said the Plan Commission voiced no objections to the business plan before giving it approval.
“In fact, they actually allowed them a setback exception to allow the parking proposed. They were strongly in favor, it was a unanimous approval,” Piotrowicz said.
The site plan included a parking lot for 10 parking stalls, including nine standard and one barrier-free stall. The site plan memo further noted that the parking area of the site would be fenced, to prevent headlights at the business from disturbing neighboring residences.
Piotrowicz said that the parking layout as proposed required a setback exception for the lot, but that there were no concerns about granting that.
Piotrowicz and Reinke said they did not have a timeline for when the salon would be constructed or opened. With the approval of both the site plan and conditional use permit this week, however, Immel and the business will be able to proceed with work.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday also approved up a conditional use permit and site plan for a screened outdoor storage area at 2805 E. Progress Drive, in the planned business park district there.
Piotrowicz said the only item of concern on that permit was whether the site exit was wide enough for truck movement, but he said the Plan Commission gave city engineering staff authority to check the site details and authorize a widened driveway if necessary.