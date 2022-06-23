SLINGER — Slinger is moving forward to create a new TID to promote the expansion of a local business and add considerable value to the village.
The Village Board on Monday approved a resolution to create Tax Incremental Finance District 7. It will include 29 acres of land in the western area of the village, at 250 Hartford Rd. where the company MBW Inc. is located.
“It’s a single-site district to support MBW’s expansion,” Slinger Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said this week.
Wilber said MBW plans to expand their facility to construct a state-of-the-art research and development area, which would also be used for demonstrations and training for the technology they build. MBW produces equipment including soil compaction products, equipment for mixing, vibrating, screeding, finishing and slipforming of concrete, and a number of specialty products for construction applications, according to the company’s website.
The formal action taken by the Village Board this week was to create the district, approve the TID project plan and establish the district’s boundaries. According to the project plan document, prepared for the village by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, The village is anticipating $420,000 in project costs for the district project, to be paid for through the TID.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid in property taxes for new improvements within the district — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, and then use TID increment to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district.
The $420,000 estimated in the project plan included $120,000 in administrative costs and $300,000 in developer incentives. “Incentives will be paid on a ‘pay as you go’ basis from the tax increment generated by the project. Payments will be made from and strictly limited to the tax increments generated by the district,” according to the project plan.
The TID requires on more approval before its creation is complete, from the Joint Review Board. That board is made up of representatives from each taxing authority the district will be within; Wilber said they are scheduled to meet next week, and expected to approve the district.
“They’ve been very supportive, and all the people involved are excited to support a long-time county business,” Wilber said.
The project planned estimated that the MBW expansion will add about $1.95 million in value to the property within the district. With that development, the TID’s increment is projected to pay off the $420,000 in village expenditures in 13 years.