WEST BEND – The Washington County Land Use and Planning Committee rejected a resolution to waive 2023 review fees for Next Generation Housing (NGH) developments on Thursday and approved the use of strategic priority funds to support fair entertainment at Silver Lining Amphitheater.
The committee met on Thursday morning at the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center where it voted to reject the resolution that would have waived $235 per development in county review fees for NGH developments.
NGH is a county initiative to increase the stock of quality housing attainable for the next generation’s workforce, the county website says.
Supervisor Brian J. Gallitz began the discussion before the vote by voicing his concerns.
“I struggle with this one,” said Gallitz. “Why should this program (Next Generation Housing) have a leg up over any other development? We’re giving preferential treatment to this program over others.”
Jamie Ludovic, chief community development officer, argued that the NGH initiative is a pilot program.
“The whole idea behind this program is the understanding that housing costs a lot,” said Ludovic. “This fee waiver is a symbol of support for that pilot program.”
Community Development Director Debora Sielski expanded on Ludovic’s point, arguing that the NGH pilot was meant to provide affordable homes to what she called “the missing middle,” young families or single workers who cannot afford the cost of homes in Washington County. For example, Sielski mentioned teachers and police officers who have to commute to where they work in Slinger.
Supervisor Gallitz said he would support the fee waiving proposal if there was data that the fees drove up the cost of housing development and were prohibitive.
Supervisor Ken Mikulec agreed with Supervisor Gallitz. While the actual dollar amount of the proposed fee waiver is insignificant, he said, it is symbolically important.
“It sends a bad message,” Mikulec said.
Supervisor Carroll Merry was more sympathetic to the fee waiver but joined Supervisor Gallitz in encouraging a thorough review of all the permit fees to determine whether waiving the fee would be significant and whether there were other fee areas that could be reconsidered to help reduce costs.
Sielski reminded the committee that the NGH Committee is looking to reduce spending at every stage of development. The fees under discussion would be the county’s way of contributing to the NGH initiative, she said.
“This is our way of saying we are all in,” said Sielski. “And it is a small amount. And every small amount throughout the whole process can have a huge impact on getting people into these homes.”
Mikulec criticized the proposed fee waiver as a subsidy. Gallitz argued that waiving fees totaling $235 doesn’t really show the county is doing its part.
“That’s disingenuous,” Gallitz said.
When brought to a vote, the proposal to waive the review and approval fees for the NGH developments was defeated 2-1 with Merry voting to approve and Mikulec and Gallitz voting to reject.
Ludovic said that the NGH committee will reevaluate the fees and get back to the Land Use and Planning Committee.
Strategic funds for fair entertainment
The committee wrapped up the meeting by approving the use of $8,100 of strategic priorities funds to pay the shortfall on entertainment acts booked during the 2022 county fair at the Silver Lining Amphitheater.
This year was the county’s first in its promoter agreement for the Silver Lining Amphitheater. The new agreement with Eagles Entertainment Inc. (EEI) requires that the County pay EEI a 10% commission fee for acts booked during the fair.
The county’s agreement with the Agricultural and Industrial Society (AIS) requires AIS to pay an amount capped at $25,000. This year the difference with what the county owed EEI was $8,100.
In the coming months, the county will address this cost for future years.