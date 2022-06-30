SLINGER — Ney’s Premium, Inc. will be opening their first storefront this fall in Slinger, which will be called Ney’s Natural Premium Meats and Sweets, and they will be adding several new products to their assortment of locally sourced meats and sausages as they start to diversify.
Currently, the plan for Ney’s Premium, Inc., which has been operating since 1996, is for a soft opening at their new storefront in mid-August, with a grand opening by early to midfall in the old Sweet Creations Village Bakery in Slinger, according to Ney’s premium, Inc. owner Doug Ney. Specific dates will eventually be announced on their social media pages.
Earlier this year Derek Van Alstyne announced that he was closing Sweet Creations Village Bakery, and that it had been purchased by Ney’s Premium, Inc. for their new storefront.
“So, I think with the trying times and the COVID aftermath, we’re facing a lot of increasing costs with everything. Even with our current place that we rent, and I was just trying to figure out how can we control our destiny a little more,” said Ney.
Ney’s Natural Premium Meats and Sweets will feature the same cuts of meat people have come to expect when ordering online or lining up to purchase Ney’s products at farmers markets during the summer. But they will be adding items from several local vendors, pizzas and an assortment of baked goods, some of which will be made from the same recipes Alstyne used at Sweet Creations.
“We’re trying to build this venture for more diversity. To control some destiny and be diverse,” said Ney. “I can’t wait on the economy to figure out where things are going.”
Ney added that while his company has an online presence in the state with online ordering and their monthly meat bundle, and it does well during the farmers market season, he was looking for a way to get his products to customers in the off-season in person, and for them to learn more about the company.
“Our location just, currently, isn’t set up for it,” said Ney. “Coupled with that I just wanted to, you know, how do I showcase some of our products we have and get people to understand our growth a little more, and even our marketing model a little more. We’re over five generations of farming in our family, so I just figured we could bring in some of our roots, some farm pictures and show people our whole dynamic of the whole business and how it started.”
While Ney is adding his own flair and company’s history to the new location, he said people still call it “the old bakery” and he is looking forward to adding baked goods.
“We’re going to dabble in the bakery, not as full-time as Derek did, but definitely will have some of the key items like doughnuts, cookies, some cakes and things like that,” said Ney. “So, I think our long-term goal is to maintain some bakery presence.”
According to Ney, it made sense to continue with making baked goods. It allows them to make buns for their breakfast sandwiches, which he added won Best Breakfast Sandwich at the farmers markets where his products have been sold the last couple years. But he would also like to add a cafe element to the location in the future so people can stop by and grab breakfast, lunch or a snack during the day.
“We’re trying to hit on multiple fronts,” said Ney.
He added that there are some things he has to keep under wraps right now, but can’t wait to showcase unique Wisconsin items alongside the meat and baked good products at the new location.
One product he did talk about was pizza.
“We’re rolling that out in July. Our first venture is going to be a pizza, and it’s going to be restaurant direct right now,” said Ney. “But we are going to be selling them in our front case. Neco’s is a pizza company, and [the owner] inquired to have Ney’s manufacture products for his pizza.”
According to Ney, it made a lot of sense, and he is excited about the venture.
Ney said he is also excited to be in the Slinger community with the new storefront, and he hopes it lasts a long time.
“We just want to be a mainstay in the community and a destination for people to go,” said Ney. “We are excited to see what the support is like as we venture down the road here.”