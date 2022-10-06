Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets holds ribbon cutting for new store

SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets held its ribbon cutting for its new storefront in Slinger, on Wednesday.
“I think it’s an exciting day, an exciting week and we’re happy to be part of the community,” said Ney’s Owner Doug Ney. “And, we’re happy to offer some great products to people in Slinger and the surrounding area.”
Ney’s will sell a wide variety of products in their store, including all of their meat products, cheeses, pizzas and bakery items. The store also does lunch from noon to 3 p.m. during the week where you can order the signature brisket sandwich and a few other items.
Village of Slinger President Scott Stortz, who was on hand for the ribbon cutting, said that he is both proud and excited that Ney’s made the decision to invest in the Slinger community.
“I said this a year-and-a-half ago, but Slinger is at the beginning of a renaissance, and businesses that are jumping on board right now are going to experience the full thrust of that,” said Stortz. “We have been, unfortunately, the best kept secret, and I’m trying to let that secret out with all the marketing that we’re doing for this village. More and more developers and business owners are calling the village hall and they’re asking for opportunities here. It’s a really exciting part to be a part of this community, and I’m so glad that the Ney’s family chose this location and their product is just outstanding.”
Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets is at 310 E. Washington St. in Slinger.