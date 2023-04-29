JACKSON - Contractors started to raze trees on the Jackson Next Generation Housing (NGH) pilot development site, The Oaks of Jackson, on Friday, which was Arbor Day, to get ready for the project’s groundbreaking on May 8, but local residents claim their petition for a public hearing through the Department of Natural Resources is being ignored as the development gets underway.
According to local resident and soil scientist Jon Weil, he has sent a petition to the DNR, dated April 28, to halt the NGH pilot so that a public hearing may occur, citing State Statute 277.42 and Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter NR 203.
According to State Statute 277.42(1)(d), “In addition to any other right provided by law, any person filing a written request with an agency for hearing shall have the right to a hearing which shall be treated as a contested case if: (d) There is a dispute of material fact.”
According to Weil’s petition, which was signed by 20 total petitioners, there is.
“We request that the specific issues to be reviewed are: inaccurate Wetland Delineation report, insufficient Soil Bearings, consideration that the soils are Hydric, insufficient evidence that the area is not a wetland or upland to a wetland area, insufficient evidence that the disturbance will not disrupt hydrology, negatively impact on a Community Forest, woodland and valuable Natural Resource,” said the petition, which was sent to DNR SE Wisconsin Regional Director Mike Thompson.
The reason for the dispute of material fact is that an inaccurate Wetland Delineation from March 2019 was used for the above mentioned determinations, according to the petition.
The Wetland Delineation was upheld by DNR staff on Tuesday, April 25.
According to Weil, Jackson Village Engineer Brian Kober and one of the contractors who is performing the tree removal that started Friday are aware of the petition.
Weil added that the contractor told him they were willing to wait and “let the dust settle” before they moved forward, but the village said to start working, as they were under contract.
The Daily News contacted the contractor that was on site on Friday, and the project lead responded with no comment.
Kober said he hadn’t received a call from the DNR about a petition to halt the project.
“I haven’t heard anything, ”Kober said. “The DNR didn’t call me to stop the project, so until somebody calls me to tell me to stop the project, the project is going to go forward.”
Kober added that not all of the trees are being taken down.
“During the process of development of the subdivision, we went through and marked trees we wanted to keep, and that’s the intention,” he said.
He added that county and village staff walked the development site three times over the past week to ensure that the trees they wanted to keep would remain.
“It’s called The Oaks of Jackson, because there is going to be some major oaks, some 30 inches in diameter, that are going to be kept, and put in Outlot 1,” said Kober.
He added that they will save as many of the trees as they can.
“If we can save more, we will save more,” said Kober.
When asked about the specific Wetland Delineation report that is being disputed in the petition, Kober said it was approved by the DNR, who had staff out on the NGH site when they upheld it on April 25.
“The DNR actually came on-site to verify the Wetland report on Tuesday, and that’s why we got the notice of intent to start the project issued to us,” said Kober.
He added that he understands that some residents don’t like the development, but once area residents get to see it, he thinks they will come around.
“I know people don’t like developments, but it’s the county’s initiative and we’re the start,” said Kober. “... People don’t like change, but I think once it’s developed and they can actually walk through the development to get to Main Street or Piggly Wiggly, they will start to like it.”
The Oaks of Jackson will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 8.