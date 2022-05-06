Online crystal store opens in Hartford

HARTFORD — Amber Matke always had a love for rocks and crystals. Now she has used that passion to start Coast to Coast Crystals, an online crystal shop, with the goal of eventually opening a store in downtown Hartford.
“My parents definitely had a huge influence on (my love of rocks and crystals,)” said Matke. “So, throughout the years I’ve just been collecting random, not super expensive, but just random crystals that I pick up from shops and whatnot. Until this year, when I decided to open up my own crystal shop.”
Matke started Coast to Coast Crystals in January and officially opened for sales on March 23 this year.
“I bought birthday presents for my dad and when I got them in the mail I realized that this is something that I could do really well with,” said Matke. “It was just kind of a thought and I ran with it and it’s been really successful so far.”
Matke said she has already expanded into candle making using crystals.
Currently, Matke is just selling her crystals and candles online, but she will be starting to sell them at flea markets this summer. Her first one is May 22 at the Schauer Arts Center.
Matke said how well they sell at the flea markets will determine when she can open her own shop. Her goal is to do so within the next five years.
“Most likely in downtown Hartford, pending retail space, or within 10 miles of the area,” said Matke.
Connecting with people in the area, around the world
Matke added that she loves the business, because of the people she has been able to connect with in the area.
“I’ve definitely been able to connect with people who are into Reiki and spiritual healing,” said Matke. “It’s been really good, I’m really glad that I’ve been able to connect with so many people about a hobby that I can, you know, work as a business.”
Reiki therapy is a Japanese form of energy healing that is similar to crystal healing, according to Matke.
“I’m not 100 percent into it myself. But I’ve just been reading up a lot about it, because it does work hand-in-hand with crystal healing and the properties of crystal healing,” said Matke. “There are some people in Hartford that I will be connecting with on that.”
Hartford isn’t the only place Matke has been connecting with people through her business, however.
“I buy stuff from the country of origin of these crystals,” said Matke. “So I’m able to connect with people from Thailand, Africa and Mexico. It’s really cool learning about the culture behind mining the crystals, what the crystals mean to the locals and how they make a living off of them.”
Energy around them
Matke said that anyone can enjoy this hobby and people should give it a try for the energy that crystals have.
“They do have an energy around them, and they do bring a lot of positivity in your life, whether or not you believe in it,” said Matke. “It is definitely something that anyone can try, and they should definitely go for. If they are looking for something to help with anxiety or they want to attract self-love, I feel like everyone should have that chance to be able to explore that spiritual side of themselves.”
You can purchase crystals and candles at coasttocoastcrystals.com, or go to the Schauer Arts Center and buy them in person on May 22.