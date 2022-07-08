WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront.
The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You, a home décor business specializing in sign-making, began selling signs in 2017. Initially, she exclusively sold her products at local craft fairs, but when COVID canceled these opportunities, she took matters into her own hands. In late 2020, she opened a temporary store, hoping to keep her business afloat. Her efforts were successful, and in 2021, she seriously began considering a permanent storefront for the business.
Now, with her very own place, Justman is prepared to make 544 S. Main St. home.
Justman, who has always been creative, crafts the signs herself. While she works with a variety of shapes and sizes, her signature products are her versatile double-sided signs. With the ability to change between two seasons or holidays, such as summer to fall or Halloween to Christmas, these signs “maximize use for my customers,” said Justman.
Perfectly Imperfect 4 You will primarily feature these handmade signs, with decorative pieces and other wooden products from additional vendors sprinkled throughout the store.
With handcrafted products and custom designs, each item purchased by Perfectly Imperfect 4 You promises to be completely unique.
“I tell my customers if you can dream it, I can most likely make it,” said Justman.
The grand opening for Perfectly Imperfect 4 You is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Sunday, July 24, the fun will continue with a Christmas in July event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Each week, the store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.