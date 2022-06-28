Site of Trails Edge Apartments in West Bend (250 S. Forest Ave.)
WEST BEND — The Trails Edge Apartments held their ceremonial grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of phase one of the new development.
Community leaders at the city and county level spoke during the ceremony. Both West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann thanked community members for coming out for the event, as well as everyone who helped make this project a reality.
Both of them also mentioned that the new apartment complex sits where the Gehl Company used to have a manufacturing facility. Schoemann added that the apartments are a beautiful addition to Washington County and West Bend, especially when compared to how blighted the property was after the Gehl manufacturing building was razed and only a concrete slab was left on the ground.
City Administrator Jay Shambeau mentioned the issues the city had to deal with due to the manufacturing building.
According to Shambeau, not only did the concrete slab need to be removed, but the soil underneath needed to be cleaned up as well. The purpose of the concrete slab was to cover the contaminated soil from the manufacturing facility.
Shambeau added that power lines also had to be relocated for the project and the city had to help the developer out with some financial assistance due to the high risk involved in the project.
Former West Bend Mayor and President and CEO of American Companies Kraig Sadownikow said this project has been a smart investment in West Bend and the downtown area.
According to Sadownikow, three things are needed for a successful downtown area in a small community. They are cultural attractions, community investment and permanent residence.
Attractions like the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) and community projects like the river walk that have been successful and helped fulfill the first two needs, according to Sadownikow, and he is proud to be a part of a project like Trail’s Edge Apartments that fulfills the last need by adding 120 apartment units near the downtown area.
The apartment building, built by American Companies, currently has 32 of its 60 units in the completed building pre-leased, according to West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce President Toni Gumina. She added that six units have been pre-leased in the building that is a part of phase two. To apply for residence at the Trails Edge Apartments located at 250 S. Forest Ave. in West Bend, visit trailsedgeapts.com.