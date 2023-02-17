SLINGER — The village Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended multiple items to the Village Board concerning a 48-unit multi-family residential development near 1727 American Eagle Drive.
The Slinger Planning Commission met at the Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road, Slinger, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. where it recommended to the Village Board multiple items related to a proposed multifamily residential development located directly east/southeast of 1727 American Eagle Drive. The Commission also approved the continued use of 300 Storck St. for automobile salvage for AJ Auto Salvage.
Dittmar Realty, Inc., a real estate land development company, submitted the proposals to the commission for a planned multi-family housing project it plans to build in Slinger.
The commission recommended to the Village Board to change the classification of 4.96 acres of vacant land directly east/southwest of 1727 American Eagle Drive from existing commercial classification to proposed multi-family residential classification. The commission also recommended an official rezoning.
The commission also recommended to the Village Board for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) proposed to realign the existing lot lines and create one additional lot, for a total of four, from within the 8.34 acres of vacant land immediately east/southeast of 1727 American Eagle Drive.
A few minor changes were requested to Dittmar Realty’s plans during the meeting from village departments, according to Village Administrator Margaret Wilber.
The Slinger Fire Department, for instance, requested that one drive lane at the back of proposed multifamily complex be widened slightly to accommodate emergency and service vehicles, according to Wilber. The Fire Department also outlined where it would need hydrant access in a finalized plan.
Arbor Pointe Condominiums Associated submitted a petition objecting to the development at the meeting, according to Wilber, and it was entered into the record before the commission voted.
The commission also approved of the Conditional Use Permit for AJ Auto Salvage to continue use of its 300 Storck Street property for automobile salvage. The items recommended to the Village Board will be considered and voted on by that body at a future Slinger Village Board meeting.