WEST BEND — The City of West Bend announced Thursday that a Chipotle and Panera Bread are proposed to move into the former Shell gas station site at 815 Paradise Drive.
On Wednesday, the West Bend Plan Commission will review plans from PMM Development LLC for the redevelopment. Demolition of the former structure is currently underway. Construction of two new buildings is anticipated to commence early this summer and be completed in fall.
“We’re pleased to present this project to the City of West Bend and being part of the Paradise Drive corridor improvement,” said Ram Subedi, of PMM Development LLC. “Chipotle and Panera Bread have reputations for quality food and service, West Bend will enjoy what these national food chain has to offer.”
The Chipotle proposal is for a 2,361-square-foot building with a drive-thru and approximately 500 square feet of outdoor fenced patio area. The restaurant will provide indoor seating capacity for up to 50 patrons and outdoor seating for 25 patrons.
The Panera Bread location is 3,897 square feet with a double drive-thru and a 500 square-foot outdoor fenced patio area.
Chipotle and Panera Bread will also offer off-street parking for approximately 76 vehicles.
“It is exciting to see this site repurposed as two new dining options within our Paradise Drive commercial corridor,” said City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Thanks to PMM Development for choosing to invest in West Bend!”
The site is currently zoned as B-1 and a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay district is proposed. Approval of the PUD will also require review and action by the Common Council. The site plan submittal requests dividing the existing lot into two individual lots with shared stormwater management, cross access, and parking. PMM Development LLC is working collaboratively with Logic Design & Architecture Inc., Pinnacle Engineering Group, InSite Landscape Design, and the City of West Bend Department of Development on this project.