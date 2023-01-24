HARTFORD — The Plan Commission got the city’s first look at a new development that would house a Qdoba and Jersey Mike’s, though the commission did not approve the site plan this month due to traffic concerns.
The commission met Jan. 16. One of the items for action was the site plan for 1570 E. Sumner Street, where the Redmond Company is planning a multitenant commercial building with three spaces.
“This is the location of the previous Culver’s, which obviously burned down. They’re proposing a 5,564-square-foot building with three tenants,” City Planner Justin Drew said during the meeting.
The three spaces in the building are planned at a 2,251-square-foot space on one side with a drive-thru and outdoor small patio, a 1,423-square-foot building in the middle of the building and a 1,470-square-foot space with a patio.
“When I spoke to the representative from the owner of the building, the one on the west will be a Qdoba, the one in the middle is unclaimed yet ... and the one on the east is intended to be a Jersey Mike’s,” Drew said of the tenant spaces.
Drew said he believed the unnamed tenant would be a hairdresser business, but the developer had not finished negotiations for the space yet.
Commissioners generally supported the plan, but had concerns over the amount of parking and the traffic flow of the site. The plan included 37 parking spaces to the south, east and west of the planned building.
“It does meet our code as far as parking requirements, so we can’t really require more than that, and given the space constraints it would be difficult anyway,” Drew said.
He said there had been some discussion on parking between he and the city engineer, and they thought the plan would work.
Commissioners also commented on the location and direction of the drive-thru, and the site being accessed from private roads. According to the site plan, the development will maintain the three existing driveways to private roads; it was commented several times in the discussion that with private property and private roads, the city would not have any influence on design after the site plan was approved.
“The Qdoba is something I think is going to be a real treat. I think that’s going to draw more traffic than you might think,” Hartford Mayor and Plan Commissioner Timothy Michalak said.
The Plan Commission voted to send the site plan back to the developer, for further work between the developer and the city on site layout, traffic flow and parking.