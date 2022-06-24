Regal’s Doug Reigle reelected president of cookware industry board of directors

KEWASKUM — Regal Ware, Inc. announced that Senior Vice President of Sales Doug Reigle has been elected as the president of the Cookware and Bakeware Alliance board of directors, again, on Thursday.
Reigle is a third-generation descendent of Regal Ware founder J.O. Reigle and has represented the company in a variety of organizations in the past, including when he served as president of the CBA board of directors from 2011-12, according to a news release.
“It’s my honor and privilege to be elected for a second time as President, to such an important industry organization and board,” Reigle said in the release. “I look forward to this upcoming term and working with my fellow board members on creating standards for the industry, sharing the latest advances, and to be a source of trusted information to consumers and peers.”
“We could not be more pleased at Doug’s election to serve for the second time as President of the CBA,” said Ryan Reigle, president and CEO of Regal Ware, in the release. “His vast knowledge and experience make him an excellent choice to help lead the industry forward and to ensure we are all providing the best for customers. As a founding member of the CBA Doug’s appointment further shows Regal Ware’s commitment to being a leader in the industry now and into the future.”
Regal Ware, Inc., whose headquarters are in Kewaskum, has been a marketing and manufacturing company producing premium cookware products since 1945, according to the release.
The CBA is a not-for-profit trade association owned by its members, manufacturers of cookware and bakeware, that was established in 1922 and sets engineering standards for the industry.
“I am excited for the CBA on a professional and personal level, as I have known Doug for many years. His vision and leadership are going to be great assets to our Alliance,” said Fran Groesbeck, managing director at The Cookware and Bakeware Alliance, in the release. “Doug brings extensive personal knowledge and family history to our industry that will benefit the Alliance and our membership.”