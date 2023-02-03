KEWASKUM — Regal Ware announced this week that Thomas Pentek has been named their new vice president of information technology. According to the release, Pentek will bring over 20 years of experience in diversified global business management, technology implementation and infrastructure and cyber security expertise to Regal Ware.
“I am excited to have Tom join the Regal Ware team and bring his skills and expertise to aid in our digital transformation, furthering our ability to deliver a premium experience to our customers,” said Regal Ware President & CEO Ryan Reigle in the release.
According to the release, Pentek has previously worked successfully at Milwaukee Tool, Accenture, Miller Brewing Company and Techtronic Industries.
With Regal Ware, Pentek will be responsible for overseeing the overall management of information technology infrastructure and administration.
“He leads all IT strategies and plans, projects and system applications, cybersecurity initiatives and technical support services,” said the release. “In addition, he supports new business growth by leveraging business initiatives in the areas of digital e-commerce, business applications and ERP systems.”
“It’s great to be part of a team that embraces an entrepreneurial spirit, yet has a deep history,” said Pentek, in the release. “I’m looking forward to helping design the digital transformation that will positively position Regal Ware for continued growth.”