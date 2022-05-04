RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission will kick off “continual improvement” of the zoning code this week, looking at a process for ongoing code review on the heels of a years-long zoning revision process.
Richfield officials have been working on the zoning code for several years, reviewing and revising it according to the current standards and character of the village. Village Administrator Jim Healy said this week that the new zoning code will go to the Village Board for a public hearing later this month, before its final approval.
While that main recodification is nearing its completion, the Plan Commission this week will consider how to approach certain areas that still outstanding.
“As discussed on numerous occasions over the course of the last several years, there are areas in the village’s proposed zoning code which will require additional study by the Plan Commission and further analyzation by staff,” Healy wrote in a memo to the Plan Commission for this week’s meeting.
“It was determined by the Plan Commission that rather than forming additional subcommittees, that the topics should be addressed by the commission as a whole,” he continued.
The commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road.
According to Healy’s report for this week’s meeting, the areas identified so far for continuing discussion include:
■ Landscaping standards related to commercial and industrial development
■ Parking standards related to commercial and industrial development
■ Senior housing with the exploration of a new zoning district
■ Housing density, considering the established 3-acre density versus more dense subdivision designs
■ Housing stock and housing options
■ Animals and livestock The commission this week will also take up the plan of operation for Trillium Commercial Realty. The business is proposed to be located at 2292 Beechwood Industrial Court in a multitenant strip mall building, and would be a full-service commercial real estate broker.
The business would have up to three full-time employees and up to three part-time employees. It would handle real estate sales, leasing and property management, including client services for needs discoveries, investment analysis and strategic planning, according to village information.