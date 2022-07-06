RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission will take up the village’s new zoning code this week, as the Village Board directed that the current language on agricultural zones be reinserted into the new proposed code, to keep those properties’ zoning the same when the new code is put in place.
The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m., at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. The last item on the agenda for that meeting is discussion and action on a recommendation for the village’s Chapter 70 zoning code recodification, related to removing new language from the draft that would have created rural residential zones to replace agricultural zones.
The village has been developing the new zoning code since 2017, updating and revising it to align with current standards. Over the past two months in meetings and an agricultural community roundtable event when the village solicited resident opinions on the matter, considerable feedback has come in against changing the current agricultural zones.
“The overwhelming request of the agricultural community was that we reinsert the language back to the exact rights that they had in the current code. Based on that feedback, village staff made the recommendation to the Village Board that staff be directed to reinsert the A1, exclusive agricultural district and A-2, general agricultural district back into the proposed version of the code to preserve all the agricultural rights those property owners have today,” Village Administrator Jim Healy wrote in a report for the Plan Commission this week.
Healy said the rural residential zones would have maintained some aspects of the current zones, but also possessed several differences from the agricultural zones. He said the new zones, had they remained in the code proposed, would have:
■ Required that properties have a primary structure before accessory structures could be built, such as needing a house on the property before a barn could be constructed;
■ Created restrictions on the percentage of lot coverage allowed, and on building heights;
■ Created some restrictions on the number of animals that could be kept on property, based on the lot’s acreage. Healy said possessing livestock and animals would still have been allowed in the new districts, but there would have been limits for the number of each individual animal type.
“I think those are some of the items we need to hear from the agricultural community on, and get more feedback,” Healy said.
In June, the new code came to the Village Board, and a number of residents spoke against the changes then as well. Comments were largely about maintaining the rights of agricultural property owners to continue operating on those lands as they currently do.
At that time, the Village Board approved the recommendation from staff that the language in the new code revert to the current agricultural zones rather than the proposed rural residential. Because that motion caused a significant change to the new code under consideration, the process required its return to the Plan Commission for discussion.
If the commission this week votes to recommend the updated draft, it would go again to the Village Board for final approval.
The Village Board’s next meeting, when the code could be brought back for a vote, is scheduled for July 21. Healy said at that meeting, the Village Board will also discuss creating a subcommittee to discuss the agricultural districts, and what changes would be beneficial to the zoning code while also supported by the community.
Such a subcommittee, based on Village Board discussion last month, would include members of Richfield’s agricultural community and likely do its work over the winter, when people in agricultural pursuits are not as busy as during summer and fall.