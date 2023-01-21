RICHFIELD — A new development slated to bring 19 new homes to the village is ready to move forward, as it cleared its final hurdles at the Village Board this week.
On Thursday, the board approved approved three items for the Monches Highlands subdivision. The development’s final plat was the main item, and with that approval, Village Administrator Jim Healy said the developer has all the needed approvals to begin building houses and working on the site.
Monches Highlands will be constructed on about 59 acres off Monches Road, between the Monches Heights and McKenna Kanes developments, according to development documents. It will include 19 lots between 1.25 and 1.75 acres each, with various roads to access the subdivision and connect to the adjacent developments.
The development was brought forward by Kaerek Homes. Healy said the Village Board approved the plat with only a couple of minor concerns.
“The one thing, the board directed us — after the plat gets filed — to come back by ordinance to change the name of one of the streets,” Healy said.
One of the roads to be constructed in the subdivision was named Frank’s Way on the plat; because that road will continue Frank’s Way, which already exists in the subdivision to the west, and connect it to Roman’s Way to the east, it would result in a continuous road changing its name at the subdivision border.
Healy said that the Village Board wanted Frank’s Way renamed now, while there is no one yet living on Frank’s Way, to prevent confusion in the future for police and fire personnel as well as delivery drivers and others who need to access the area.
Healy said the other minor item were some drainage concerns along Frank’s Way. The Village Board stated they would not reduce Kaerek Homes’ needed line of credit until the village engineer signed off that those drainage issues had been remedied, though Healy noted staff did not expect any problem with that getting accomplished.
“He’s a conscientious developer and wants a good end product as much as we do,” Healy said.
The Village Board also approved the development’s deed restrictions and stormwater maintenance plan, which are both items that control how the development will proceed and be maintained in the future.
Administrative services coordinator vacancy
Healy said the Village Board discussed the administrative services coordinator position, which became vacant in October.
“We’re going to be looking at partnering with Washington County, their Human Resources Department, to develop a job description for a planner,” Healy said.
Healy noted that Richfield traditionally had a planner on staff. When he became administrator about 13 years ago, the planning and zoning duties were absorbed into his position. Now, however, he said the village is hoping to bring on a new person who has experience in planning.
Healy noted Richfield is expecting a large development coming up for 199 acres north of Kwik Trip, made possible by the intergovernmental agreement with Germantown to provide water and sewer to Richfield’s northeast corridor. With that coming up, as well as ongoing work with the new zoning code and future work on park plans, comprehensive plans and other developments, he said a designated person with training in planning has become necessary to streamline the work needed.
Temporary support banners
The Village Board Thursday approved changing its “temporary support banners” code to increase the number of banners at youth baseball fields in village parks.
The village has previously allowed nine banners per field, according to a board memo from Healy. The Richfield Youth Baseball Softball Association petitioned for the banners to be allowed in 2011, to allow for sponsorship opportunities at the fields for area businesses to support youth sports.
The change approved this week would allow two more banners on outfield fences, and a banner on backstop fences. The code includes rules for the coloring of banners and how much text may be on them, to promote an attractive appearance.
“The consensus of the board was this is a great thing. Not only can we support the kids in our community, we can also support the small businesses in our community, so it’s a win-win,” Healy said.
The board also approved buying a dump body for a village vehicle at a cost of $18,880. The vehicle is a Chevy Silverado 35000, which the village reserved last year, for delivery this year for $39,235.
The combined cost of the truck and body will be $58,115, which placed the purchase $6,205 under the budgeted amount for the purchase, according to village information.