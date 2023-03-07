Ross Dress for Less holds grand opening

West Bend-area residents gather around Ross Dress for Less at 1301 W. Paradise Drive for the store’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

 

 Photo courtesy of West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins

WEST BEND — Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday.

West Bend’s new Ross Dress for Less, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, invited community leaders and area residents to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins, District 2 Alderman Mark Allen, a representative from the West Bend Police Department and other members of the West Bend community were in attendance to celebrate the event.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a subscription: Click here

Ross Stores Foundation used the event as an opportunity to present a donation check to Boys & Girls Club of Washington County worth $2,500.

The Ross Dress for Less is one of a few businesses that have recently moved into the former Boston Store and Office Max building on Paradise Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you