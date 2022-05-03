Schoemann recognizes Prescription Analytics, small businesses in county

HARTFORD — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann signed a proclamation Monday recognizing Prescription Analytics in Hartford, and all small businesses across the county, for all they do to keep Washington County thriving.
“It’s what it’s all about. I mean small businesses are the backbone of Washington County,” said Schoemann. “They really make us tick and make it work employing people and providing goods and services. I’m just happy to be able to recognize Prescription Analytics, and all small businesses across the county.”
Prescription Analytics was started in 2010 by three high school friends, Patrick Patton, Dan Piergies and Jeremy LaJoice, with some help from Patton’s father Mark Patton.
According to Patrick Patton, Prescription Analytics is a different type of business in the community.
Prescription Analytics is an analytics company in the pharmaceutical industry that helps manufacturers set prices to be profitable, and pay their Medicaid liabilities.
“It’s all about maximizing access to the products [for the pharmaceutical manufacturers] and minimizing the price,” said Mark Patton.
According to Patrick Patton, all employees, except for one, live in Washington County. The one who doesn’t should be moving here soon due to the commute, he joked during the event.
“Having everybody be local just develops a different level of organization for us,” said Patrick Patton. “It’s the community that you are living in, working in. I mean we try to use, from a vendor perspective, whenever possible our vendors are local, as well.”
He added that it’s nice to be able to meet people face-toface and know they are supporting local small businesses in the community.
According to Patrick Patton, it is about building consistent long-term relationships, especially with employees and clients.
“We really don’t lose clients unless they are bought by some big organization,” said Patrick Patton. “So, for us the first client that the organization started with in 2010 is still a client today. So, in the same way that we have that kind of relationship with employees, we have that relationship with the clients that we serve.”
Building these types of relationships has helped Prescription Analytics grow 285 percent over the last five years, and about 42 percent so far in 2022, according to Patrick Patton.
“You hear about all the small businesses throughout the county and everybody kind of puts them in, keeps them in their own category,” said Schoemann. “But, to see what these guys are doing. Having grown up here and be able to bring something new and different to Washington County with such a high level of experience and education. It’s just a wonderful thing for out county.”