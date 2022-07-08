Schreiber Foods was granted a zoning variance that will allow it to build an additional 40-foot wastewater tank at its cream-cheese production facility on the Town of Jackson.
The variance, granted by the Washington County Board of Adjustment, allows Schreiber to build the tank within 75 feet of a waterway, which normally would be restricted. Paul Sebo, Washington County’s Conservation and Zoning manager, said he would not object to the request for the variance, citing several reasons.
The first was that several structures and other developments on the site were built before 2010 when the Department of Natural Resources determined that the unnamed waterway was navigable. Staff also determined, that since the top of the tank would be open that there would not be a problem with runoff. Sebo also determined that other options that Schreiber considered would put the tank in a floodplain or require a loading dock to be moved.
The Schreiber Foods factory is at 845 Pleasant Valley Road.