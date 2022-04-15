MENOMONEE FALLS — After more than 30 years of Friday fish frys, today will be the last fish fry service at The Schwabenhof in Menomonee Falls.
The Schwabenhof, located at N56-W14750 Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls, is the home of the United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee. UDoM is a nonprofit German cultural group that promotes the culture, language and food of the Donauschwaben, ethnic Germans who lived outside Germany in Slavic eastern Europe, primarily settled along the Danube River.
The UDoM owns the building, and uses it to host a variety of public and private events. The group announced Wednesday that today would be their final fish fry. “Like many other restaurants, we have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and labor shortages. We sincerely appreciate all your loyalty, friendship and gemütlichkeit over the years. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run,” according to a post on the Schwabenhof Facebook page.
Jenn Erickson, marketing director for the UDoM, said all of the group’s other events will continue, including the summer biergarten, Oktoberfest in the fall and others.
“The only thing we announced (Wednesday) was the fish fry is ending. Everything else will be business as usual,” Erickson said.
With fish fry attendance dropping during the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic and remaining low afterwards, as well as labor shortages and the difficulty in finding staff for the service which occurred only one day per week, Erickson said the fish fry had become unfeasible moving forward. As the UDoM is a nonprofit, not a full restaurant business, Erickson noted the group had never intended to run a full restaurant.
While the popular fish fry will be missed, the Schwabenhof is slated for many other activities throughout the year. The summer biergarten is scheduled for Thursdays beginning on June 2, with the grand opening celebration on June 9. That day will include live music, dance performances from United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee groups and an appearance by the Spielmannszug Bugle Corps from Milwaukee.
The biergarten will open at 4 p.m. every Thursday from June 2 until Sept. 1.
The Schwabenhof and the UDoM have also announced their annual Oktoberfest event for Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, which is free and open to the public as well.
Erickson said the Schwabenhof will also remain available for rentals for private events. For information on the group’s public events, interested people can visit their Facebook pages – there is one for The Schwabenhof and one for United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee — or the website at www.theschwabenhof.com.